Winning Mega Millions numbers August 8: $350 million jackpot up for grabs

To win the top prize, a player must match all five numbers and the Mega Ball.

Oh, and the jackpot for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing?

The $346 million jackpot has a cash option of $216 million and is the seventh biggest Mega Millions prize in the game’s 15-year history.

The odds of hitting the Powerball are one in 292 million.

There’s been an increase in sales in recent days for both games in West Virginia, according to West Virginia Lottery Public Relations Manager Randy Burnside.

Mega Millions is at $350 million with the next drawing set for Tuesday night.

Mega Millions tickets cost $1 each, while Powerball tickets cost $2 each.

ET drawing. Many local stations will broadcast the live results during their 11 pm newscast or you can download the free LotteryHub app and watch the live drawing on your iPhone, iPad or Android device. The drawing is held at 11 p.m.in Atlanta. Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Two multi-state jackpots totaling $657 million are up for the taking.