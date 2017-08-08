Woman sentenced to death for murder of child locked in plastic box

Child welfare authorities in Arizona said they didn’t receive any reports of abuse before her death.

AN ARIZONA woman was sentenced to death yesterday for killing her ten-year-old cousin who was locked in a small plastic storage box and left to die.

At the time of the ten year old girl’s death, investigators told of the 31-inch-long footlocker the girl had been shut in overnight reaching temperatures of 100 fahrenheit (38 celsius).

Allen is the third woman on Arizona’s death row and the 55th woman condemned to die in the United States, the Phoenix New Times reported.

The defense argued that Sammantha Allen was nearly certainly guilty of child abuse but not murder.

The girl was found dead the next morning. Police said she was not present when the girl was locked in the storage bin.

The couple originally claimed the girl hid in the box during a game of hide-and-seek and that she suffocated accidentally.

Allen’s husband, John Allen, 29, is scheduled to go on trial October 9.

During trial proceedings it was revealed it hadn’t been the first time the young cousin had been gratuitously punished by the family she’d been living with. The girl, who had already been forced to run and do other exercises in the heat for hours, was dead when they unlocked the box the next day.

Allen’s sentencing comes despite Superior Court Judge Teresa Sanders asking the jury consider the defendant’s age, her dysfunctional upbringing and the fact that she had no prior criminal record.

The jury deliberated for more than a week before returning the verdict against Allen. Her defence team claimed that the harsh punishments were normal in her own childhood home and said she followed the example of her mother and Deal’s legal guardian, Cynthia Stoltzmann.

“The hardest thing for all of us was the victim (Ame) and learning about what her life really entailed”, said Ann Opseth, a juror.

David Deal, the 10-year-old girl’s father, also pleaded guilty to attempted child abuse and was sentenced to jail. He is also charged with murder and child abuse.