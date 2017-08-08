WWE Confirms Scott Dawson Injury

Just weeks after returning to the WWE main roster, it appears there is another roadblock ahead for The Revival. First it was Dash Wilder’s untimely jaw injury, this time it’s Dawson’s bicep tendon. After Bayley being ruled out of SummerSlam due to a shoulder injury, ProWrestlingSheet is now reporting that one-half of former NXT Tag-Team Champions The Revival, Scott Dawson, is injured.

The ETA for his return is now in question, with discussion surrounding recovery taking place over the next week.

According to a report from Pro Wrestling Sheet, Scott Dawson has suffered an injury to his right bicep. If he has to have surgery, plans for the Revival to face the Hardys at Summerslam will be off.

You can see in the photo below that he worked a match on Saturday with his right arm heavily taped. If it’s a partial tear, it could heal in three to six weeks. However, if surgery is needed, a full recovery would take four to six months.