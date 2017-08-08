Xiaomi Mi Note 3 is Likely to Launch in August

If launched, the flagship will compete against the OnePlus 5 which is already doing well in the market. According to a new rumor out of China, the company is looking to launch the device sooner than the Mi Note 2 came out past year – which was in November. If this is true, then the Mi Note 3 will be launched a little early this year. However, in case Xiaomi doesn’t announce the device this month, it will surely unveil it next month, i.e – September. Also, rumor has it that it will be a powerful handset with some great specs and features.

If you’ve been patiently waiting for Xiaomi to release the upcoming Mi Note 3 phablet, you may be in for a nice surprise. The smartphone bears a 5-inch HD (720×1280 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display. When it comes to the first model, the phone will reportedly be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC. Reports are that the Xiaomi has partnered with Samsung to manufacture the dual curved display for the Mi Note 3. The device has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Global Positioning System for connectivity and it is backed by a 4,100 mAh powerful battery. Following the footsteps of the Mi 6, the Mi 5X most likely offers 2X optical zoom and 10X digital zoom, which results in special effects like the Bokeh effect in portraits and clearer distant shots. This will consist of two 12MP sensors. On its front, it has an 8-megapixel snapper for selfies and video calling. It features physical home-cum-fingerprint sensor on the front and a single camera-module on the back. Minon-remov Note 3 is further said to be backed by a 4070mAh able battery coupled with Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging technology.

His post reveals that Xiaomi will be launching a dual camera handset.

From the speculations, we can expect the Mi Note 3 to feature dual cameras at the rear and run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat based on MIUI 9.

Xiaomi is one of the most popular budget OEMs in the Indian smartphone segment.