Yemen: More than 200 children killed in 2017

At least three women and six children were killed in the attack on a house on the outskirts of Saada, according to the head of the local health department Dr Abdel-Ilah al-Azzi.

The Saudi-led coalition bombing Yemen’s rebel Houthi group on Tuesday denied targeting civilians in the northern Saada province.

A spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition did not respond to a request for a comment.

Malki said the coalition was coordinating with its allies in Yemen’s internationally recognised government to investigate the incident and accused their foes in the country’s armed Houthi movement of using civilian infrastructure to store weapons.

The spokesman blamed rival Houthi rebels for civilian deaths saying they were “using civilian homes and civilian objects to hide all forms of weapons, which is a flagrant violation of the worldwide law”.

Col. Turki al-Malki is the Spokesperson of the Coalition to restore Legitimacy in Yemen.

The United Nations has strongly condemned the latest Saudi airstrikes against Yemen in which at least 12 civilians, including children, lost their lives, stressing that the aerial attacks are an example of the “brutality” of the Yemeni conflict and “disregard” for civilians’ safety.

“All parties to the conflict continue to show a disregard for the protection of civilians and the principle of distinction between civilians and combatants in the conduct of hostilities”, he said.

The war has led to one of the worst humanitarian crises in recent history, displacing more than three million people and killing at least 10,000 through starvation and the worst outbreak of cholera in living memory.

The Saada province where the strike took place is a stronghold for Houthi militants and has been repeatedly targeted by coalition air strikes.

The Red Cross has warned an estimated 600,000 people could contract cholera as the epidemic sweeps through Yemen, where around 70 per cent of the 27 million population is now reliant on some form of humanitarian aid.

The Saudi-led coalition was formed in 2015 to fight the Houthis and troops loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh who have fired missiles into neighboring Saudi Arabia.