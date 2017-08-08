You’ll Have To Start Hellblade Again If You Die Too Many Times

PlayStation gamers have been familiar with Ninja Theory’s work as a developer ever since they released Heavenly Sword in 2007, but that wasn’t the studio’s first game.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice has had a long road to release- it was originally announced in 2014, at Sony’s Gamescom show, as a PS4 exclusive, before a later announcement of a PC version as well. Set in the Viking age, a broken Celtic warrior embarks on a haunting vision quest into Viking Hell to fight for the soul of her dead lover.

The game explores mental health and psychosis, and as such, the permanent death system adds to Senua’s fear of death and the dark.

To win Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice on PC, enter here. It is an Unreal Engine 4 developed game for the console and PC so it makes an interesting point of comparison between both platforms to see how well the old PS4 stacks against the PC. These tendrils are the result of an unwinnable battle at the beginning of the game, and once these extensions reach Senua’s head, players will be forced to play the game from the beginning. By keeping our team size small, at 20 devs, and our budget low we can deliver a unique experience that fulfils our creative ambitions, feels every bit AAA in quality and that can be offered at low price that is fair to you and us.