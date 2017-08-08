Your choice of Instagram filter could reveal if you’re depressed

The study, published in the journal of EPJ Data Science, found that pictures posted by depressed social media users were also more likely to contain faces, but less likely to have a filter applied. Scientists believe this tool may provide new avenues for an earlier diagnosis of mental illness – a priority for practitioners as many young people still go undetected.

The study included 43,950 photos from 166 people, half of whom reported being clinically depressed in the last three years.

The study included 43,950 photos from 166 people, half of whom reported being clinically depressed in the last three years.

Prof Danforth and USA colleague Andrew Reece from Harvard University wrote in a blog post accompanying the study: "Pixel analysis of the photos in our dataset revealed that depressed individuals in our sample tended to post photos that were, on average, bluer, darker, and greyer than those posted by healthy individuals". By contrast, a machine learning algorithm trained on well-established psychological research on depressed people's' preferences for colour, brightness and shading was able to tell if the photographer was depressed – or about to get diagnosed – 70% of the time. In fact, the study authors note, Global Positioning System have a 42% success rate of diagnosing the illness face-to-face.

“Imagine an app you can install on your phone that pings your doctor for a check-up when your behaviour changes for the worse, potentially before you even realise there is a problem”. They also found that healthy individual chose Instagram filters, like Valencia, that gave their photos a warmer brighter tone.

‘In other words, people suffering from depression were more likely to favour a filter that literally drained all the colour out the images they wanted to share, ‘ said the scientists.

If they are darker, more likely to be black and white, and feature fewer people, the pictures may suggest sufferers are retreating from social contact.

This could be linked to reduced social interaction, or reflect the fact that depressed people take more self-portraits, said the researchers. Well hypothetically, a computer screening could help those going through a period of depression get the help they need before they realise they want it.

And using these factors, they were able to nearly double the likelihood of correctly diagnosing a patient with the technology, compared to a doctor in a consultation.

“Obviously you know your friends better than a computer”, said Prof Danforth. “This algorithm can sometimes detect depression before a clinical diagnosis is made”.

On the other hand, this – as the researchers recognise – raises huge ethical and privacy concerns. “So much is encoded in our digital footprint”, says Danforth.