Zapdos is Live in Pokemon Go

The logistics for catching this Pokemon GO Team Instinct bird will be no different than catching previous legendary birds in level five Battle Raids, but each player’s roster strength should be maximized to face off against this flying- and electric-type.

Pokemon GO players better get ready to go out and explore, because starting today, the legendary bird Pokemon Zapdos will be available for capture. With so few Pokemon who can stand strong against Zapdos, save your Raid Passes for a sufficiently large group. For those that have been waiting for the fire Legendary bird, it is now here. We recommend at least eight players until you get your personal strategy developed.

By 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Monday, Moltres began appearing in places other than Bellevue, Washington, which is where that original Reddit user was from.

Assuming Niantic follows the same schedule this week, then, Zapdos should start showing up for the average person sometime after 1:30 p.m.

In detail, both Moltres and Zapdos will debut on August 7 and it will add on to the list of legendary Pokemons in Pokemon Go. Expect to see them early Tuesday morning though, likely around 8am on August 8th. In order to be able to defeat it the moment it arrives on the scene, you’re going to want to stock up on some very specific Pokemon. That’s right; Moltres is leaving Pokemon GO today.