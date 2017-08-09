’13 Reasons Why’ Adds Seven New Actors for Season 2

Oklahoma native and Tony Award-winning actress Kelli O’Hara has been cast in the second season of the hot-button Netflix show “13 Reasons Why“. Here’s a quick rundown of the seven new players.

13 Reasons Why’s second season will premiere in 2018. Winter’s character is the head cheerleader, Cass plays Cyrus who is described as a cynical troublemaker and his sister Mackenzie will be played by Alden. Winters has appeared before in FX’s Tyrant and ABC’s Wicked City. Cass plays an “advocate of the downtrodden” (per Variety) who may have a thing or two to say about the bullying allegations. Alden appeared on American Horror Story: Roanoke a year ago.

Logan, who played Tia Stevens on The Fosters, will play a “well-respected track star with a secret”.

Kelli O’Hara as Jackie: A warm, intelligent, passionate advocate for victims of bullying. The actress recently appeared on CBS All Access’ The Good Fight as the wife of the unsavory Mike Kresteva. Lawson will play Rick, the high school’s basketball coach, and Miller is playing Sonya, an ambitious litigator.

“13 Reasons Why” stars Katherine Langford and Dylan Minnette, who were both honored as part of Variety’s Young Hollywood issue, out on Tuesday. Season 2 will pick up in the aftermath of Hannah’s death and as the other characters start their complicated journeys toward healing and recovery.