3 shootings in Surrey in the past 24 hours

According to a release, police found a vehicle and garage door had been hit by bullets, but luckily the person inside the vehicle had not been injured.

It follows an attack near 72 Avenue and 192 Street, in the neighbourhood of Clayton just west of Langley, around 7 p.m. PT that same day.

Police say a suspect fled the scene, in the 7000-block of 180th Street, on a motorcycle.

RCMP are investigating the third incident that happened in the Fraser Heights area around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The initial investigation has revealed that one vehicle was shot at. Surrey RCMP’s General Investigation Unit (GIU) is now investigating.

A male suffering from non-life-threatening injuries was taken to hospital after a vehicle was sacked on.

There have now been three shootings in Surrey in only 24 hours and residents are on edge.

Shots were fired from a passing auto at another vehicle on the 19200 block of 72nd Avenue.

Police believe both were targeted shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.