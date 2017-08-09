49ers release update on LB Donavin Newsom

Former Missouri LB Donavin Newsom suffered a horrifying injury at practice with the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday.

Newsom was knocked unconscious by the blow but 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said that his eyes were open and he had regained feeling in his lower extremities prior to being taken off on a backboard and transported to the hospital via ambulance.

Newsom had feeling in his arms and legs while being taken for further medical evaluation and the 49ers said in a statement that doctors at Stanford Medical Center discovered no cervical spine fractures when they examined Newsom upon his arrival. “Newsom remains at Stanford Medical Center under observation”.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the players left the field in silence after the conclusion of practice.

Shanahan added the scary situation “puts things in perspective”.

“Yeah, I’ve seen it a number of times”, Shanahan said. “We have a lot of information we need to find out”.

Newsom, a 6-foot-2, 240-pound linebacker, appeared in 48 games during his five years at Missouri. “And I have not been around one that ends up being real serious, you know?”

As a senior in 2016, Newsom recorded 73 tackles (5.5 for a loss) and three sacks for the Tigers.