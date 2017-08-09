5 questions people are searching about North Korea and the answers

“A majority think North Korea is using its missile program to try to gain power and influence, rather than outright planning a nuclear strike on the U.S. Nevertheless, that unease remains”.

Trump’s harsh words come as United States intelligence analysts have assessed that North Korea has produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead, according to multiple sources familiar with the analysis of North Korea’s missile and nuclear program.

Trump’s comments were significantly more threatening than any made by United States presidents in the past. “Hopefully we will never have to use this power, but there will never be a time that we are not the most powerful nation in the world!” he said.

Trump’s foray into North Korea-style bombast injects new uncertainty into the increasingly fragile, 6-decade-old truce between the United States and the communist country. “This is why diplomacy requires more than a Twitter account and some bravado – you need to have real experienced diplomats coordinating all these messages”.

Then, on Wednesday, he issued a series of tweets extolling the US nuclear arsenal. He voiced his hope North Korea would “choose a different pathway”, one leading to a dialogue.

The statement came a day after President Donald Trump warned North Korea against making more threats, saying, “They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen“.

Trump retweeted news coverage about his heated rhetoric Wednesday.

A North Korean defector and journalist predicted some of these developments several weeks ago in an email exchange with The Canadian Press. If the North follows through on its Guam threat, Trump would have no choice.

Republican U.S. Senator John McCain said Trump should tread cautiously when issuing threats to North Korea unless he is prepared to act.

Though local officials downplayed any threat and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was unruffled as he headed to Guam to refuel on his trip back to Washington from Malaysia, people who live and work on the island said they could no longer shrug off the idea of being a potential target.

“I do not believe that there is any imminent threat”, Tillerson told reporters aboard the plane.

“It’s not the way you should be conducting foreign policy”, Cardin said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” program.

Japanese fighters conducted joint air drills with USA supersonic bombers in Japanese skies close to the Korean peninsula on Tuesday, Japan’s Air Self Defence Force said. The U.S. could weigh military action if the threat perception changes.

Pyongyang responded angrily to the U.N. Security Council’s adoption this weekend of new, tougher sanctions spearheaded by Washington.

He said the North Korean regime would want tens of billions of dollars in economic aid – otherwise it could escalate the risk in two ways: threatening neighbours like South Korea, and seeking to sell the technology to other hostile actors.

Cruz calls the threat “very disconcerting”, saying, “It forces us to pause and to say a prayer for the safety of our people”.

Within hours of Trump’s statement, North Korea issued a statement warning of a possible strike on areas around the USA territory of Guam.

“Such military maneuvers of the US may provoke a unsafe conflict under the present extremely acute situation prevailing on the Korean peninsula”, said the Korean People’s Army in a statement to the state-run news agency KCNA.

Sullivan noted that if North Korea were to attack the USA, “the President, as commander in chief, has more authority to react to that”. In November 2010, the North attacks a front-line island, killing four South Koreans. He says “the pressure is starting to show”.

A US strike against North Korea would need the support of South Korea, he said, because the North would likely retaliate against the South and its 600,000 troops.

One, North Korea’s missiles are untested in actual battle and their accuracy is far from certain, he said.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats of “fire and fury” against North Korea couldn’t come at a worse time for China.