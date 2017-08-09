500 asylum seekers at Quebec border to live in tent city

The Latest on the increasing flow of migrants over the U.S.

“The Canadian Armed Forces are aware of the hard situation that is requiring significant resources of Canada Border Services Agency, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and other partners in the area of St-Bernard-de-Lacolle”, the military said in a statement.

Thousands of migrants are fleeing the United States for Canada via a remote back road in upstate NY.

The military-built camp would house hundreds of asylum seekers in heated tents fitted with flooring and electricity while they wait for their refugee applications to be processed, said a statement from the military.

The migrants fear the U.S.is becoming less welcoming and have chose to try their luck seeking asylum in Canada.

Members of the Canadian armed forces raise a tent to house asylum seekers at the Canada-United States border in Lacolle, Que.

Refugee claimants, many of whom are of Haitian origin, have been crossing the Canadian border in significant numbers in recent weeks.

It also said the military personnel will have no role in security matters and will not participate in law-enforcement tasks.

“A demand has been made to open other locations”, he said.

The wave of Haitians stems from their loss of “temporary protected status” in the United States, which was granted to 60,000 Haitians after the Caribbean nation was devastated by a 2010 quake.

“Of this number, a little more than 700 people are staying in the Olympic stadium waiting for access to permanent lodging”, she said.

The City of Montreal said recently between 250 and 300 people were crossing the Canada-United States border to seek asylum every day, up from 50 per day in the first half of July.

People hold up signs in support of asylum seekers during a rally outside the Olympic Stadium in Montreal, Sunday, August 6, 2017.

It was granted after the 2010 natural disaster, but now the Department of Homeland Security considers Haiti to be a safe country.