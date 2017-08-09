Aaron Carter Opens Up About Why He Decided To Come Out

“I just felt like it was something that I needed to do”, he said of his message. “I’m “really looking forward to the future … be it with a man or a woman”, he explained“.

On Saturday, the I Want Candy singer took to social media to say that he was attracted to both males and females.

Parker, a professional photographer who began dating the “I Want Candy” singer at the end of a year ago, was with him in his auto when he was arrested on DUI and marijuana possession charges in Georgia at the end of last month. “I was having some turmoil, personal issues in my own relationship, and I just felt like it was something important that I needed to say”. It was a part of a new chapter of turning 30…

Aaron Carter has confirmed that he has ended his relationship with former girlfriend Madison Parker a day after publicly coming out as bisexual.

“I had to discuss it with my ex-girlfriend, and she didn’t really understand it and she didn’t want [to]”. “And that was it”.

Carter released a new EP titled LøVë earlier this year, including standout tracks “Sooner or Later” and “Fool’s Gold“, both of which charted on the Spotify Viral 50 at No. 4 and No. 6 respectively.

Aaron subsequently revealed he suffers from a hiatal hernia stomach disorder, which affects his looks and makes him feel like an 80-year-old man. “There might be a lot of people who don’t agree with it, but you might be surprised by the people who do”, he said. “My fans know that I’m a heart on my sleeve kinda guy”.

It’s been a challenging year for Aaron, who is best known for his infectious 2000 single, “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)”. He noted that while he and his famous older brother, Backstreet Boy Nick Carter, have had their disagreements in the past, they’re presently on “good” terms.

He wrote: “To start off, I would like to say that I love each and EVERY ONE of my fans”. I wanna be a good father, a good role model, a strong role model.