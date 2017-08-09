Acer Reveals Chromebook 11 With 6th Gen Intel Processors

This kind of rugged and durable design is especially useful for students who may have their laptops inside their backpacks alongside stacks of books. Acer boasts that these have been drop-tested from 48-inches so in the unfortunate event that one should be dropped or knocked off a desk, everything should still work just fine afterward. Although it’s not uncommon for aging CPUs and chipsets to still be available for purchase in pre-configured systems (check out our Gigabyte Gaming GT and Lenovo IdeaCentre Y900RE reviews), it’s an entirely different matter to release a product that’s soon-to-be two generations behind the current Intel offerings. Global pricing and availability has yet to be announced. The keyboard is spill-resistant, too.

The latest entry in Acer’s Chromebook 11 lineup is available in two main models – C771 and C771T. The laptop also has a 180-degree hinge, which lets users open the laptop in multiple display options. The Celeron models will be available this month, while the Core i configurations will hit the market in September. Besides needing to decide if you want a touchscreen, there are three 6th generation Intel processor options – Celeron, Core i3, and Core i5. Aiding Intel’s processors is 4GB of RAM for snappy multitasking, and the onboard 32GB of eMMC storage can be expanded via the microSD card slot.

Sweetening the pot, Acer touts a 9-hour battery life for the Spin 1, and has also thrown in a year-long subscription to Microsoft Office 365. Acer is still using its proprietary AC charging port, which is a bit of a disappointment since it comes with a USB-C port. Acer’s Chromebook 11 C771 appears to be yet another formidable device in Google’s ever growing Chrome OS hardware ecosystem.

The ports also look excellent – two USB-A, one USB-C, and a full-sized HDMI that’s flawless for connecting to external displays or your TV.

Prices for the Celeron-powered models start at $329.99 with touchscreen display and $279.99 without touchscreen display.

“Additionally, it can handle the more demanding computing needs of administrators, teachers and business users while still being portable enough to take anywhere”.