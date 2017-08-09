ACLU of ME sues Gov. LePage over ‘Facebook censorship’

In a press release Tuesday, the ME chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union announced it was suing LePage after the Republican governor did not respond to their original complaint about his page illegally “censoring” constituents. “Free speech must be protected from government censorship on Facebook just as it is in any other public forum”.

The ACLU filed the federal lawsuit on behalf of two women, saying their First Amendment rights were violated.

Facebook censorship has recently become a pet issue for the ACLU: The Maryland chapter sued Republican Gov. Larry Hogan on a similar issue earlier this month and the IN chapter sued two cities there IN 2016. A lawsuit was also filed in July against President Donald Trump by a group of Twitter users who say they were blocked by his personal account. While it calls itself LePage’s “official page”, it is run by political adviser Brent Littlefield and not by his taxpayer-paid communications staff. “Defendant’s banning of Ms. Leuthy from the ‘Paul LePage, Maine’s Governor’ Facebook page prevents or impedes her from participating in the Governor’s posts and engaging in discussion with Governor LePage and with other constituents”.

The ACLU’s lawsuit references a remark LePage made in a recent radio appearance about his efforts to bypass the news media by using the Facebook page. “We go Facebook Live and we ignore them and they get even angrier”.

The ACLU of ME lawsuit claims the practice of deleting comments and blocking people from accessing the page violates freedom of speech. Those organizations wishing to attack and protest the Governor Paul LePage can create their own pages – and many have over many years.

The governor’s official state website linked to the Facebook page until July 24, when the ACLU sent LePage a letter demanding he stop deleting comments.

“Social media has quickly become a crucial tool for constituents to express their opinions to public officials”, ACLU attorney Meagan Sway said in a statement. “This FB page has always noted it is for those who support the Governor”.