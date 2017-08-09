Akshay Oberoi not considered for ‘Fanney Khan’

Akshay Oberoi began his career with theatre, followed by two feature film- Isi Life Mein and Pizza.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

However, The young actor who has received rave reviews for his film Gurgaon clarifies his stand on the film Fanney Khan. What can be the reason behind no-so-popular actor refusing to work with the gorgeous lady?

Masaan actor Vicky Kaushal and Trapped actor Rajkummar Rao were also being considered for the role opposite Aishwarya. But this time they ain’t romancing and that’s the most exciting part according to the actor.

A source revealed to a leading daily that the team of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra contacted Akshay for the film.

Interestingly, there is a buzz suggesting that Akshay refused the film because he is related to Vivek Oberoi, Ash’s former beau.

The Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is going to work in the film “Fanney Khan“, which also stars Anil Kapoor. Aishwarya and Vivek dated for a while before a drunk Salman called him up one night and threatened to kill him if he were to continue with his relationship with Aishwarya.

Now, seems like the once-bitten-twice-shy Oberois are in no mood to have a re-run of the ugly Salman saga. I am happy to join hands with such creative minds, who know the pulse of the audience. “In Fanney Khan, she will be seen in a completely different avatar from all our past films”.

Anil and Aishwarya will start the shooting of the film in August.