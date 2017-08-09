Alexis Sanchez will not play for Arsenal’s Premier League opener against Leicester

Arsenal will be without Alexis Sanchez for the first two games of the 2017/18 Premier League season, Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has confirmed.

Arsene Wenger spent a club-record £52m fee on Alexandre Lacazette to sign the France global from Ligue 1 side Lyon.

Arsenal begin the Premier League campaign with a home fixture against Leicester at the Emirates on Friday and Wenger is happy with how pre-season has gone. “He had a little abdominal strain that he caught in training on Sunday morning before he came to Wembley”.

The player himself has hinted on more than one occasion that he would like to leave the club, although he also admitted that it was ultimately the club’s decision and one which he would respect.

Sanchez has yet to appear for Arsenal this summer, following his Confederations Cup participation and an extended holiday.

Sanchez has been reportedly linked with a move away from the Emirates during the summer transfer window, with Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City potential suitors.

Wenger was asked about PSG’s interest and said he had not spoken with the club’s chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi in “a long time” and he does not expect to hear from him.

“On my side I had no contact at all with Paris Saint-Germain”.

Sanchez has rejected Arsenal’s contract offers as it is reported that the 28-year-old wants a salary of over £250,000 a week and PSG is willing to offer an inflated £400,000 a week to lure the Arsenal superstar to France.

“A lot of it depends on Sanchez but if he goes they’re going to need to bring in some replacements I think”.