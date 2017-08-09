Analysts Estimates And Ratings Horizon Pharma plc (HZNP)

Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.34% from the stock’s previous close. Lastly, Jefferies fixed a $14.00 price objective on the stock of Horizon Pharma and issued the company a “buy” recommendation in a analysis report on Tue, May 9th.

Horizon Pharma plc (HZNP) belonging to the Healthcare sector has surged 4.72% and closed its last trading session at $13.3. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma PLC in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The stock of Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 10 by Mizuho.

Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock.

News stories about Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) have been gaining fairly negative quite recently, Accern reports. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Horizon Pharma PLC by 12.8% in the second quarter. Earnings per share serves as an indicator of a company’s profitability. Horizon Pharma PLC has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The 50 day SMA of the stock is of $12.12 along with a 200 – day SMA of $13.85.

The company’s consensus rating on Reuter’s scale improved from 1.5 to 2 during a month.

Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.29.

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) yearly performance is -34.74% and net profit margin is -21.30%.

They expect $0.12 EPS, down 250% or $0.3 from last year’s $0.42 per share. Breaking that down further, it has performed -2.50% for the week, -3.64% for the month, -11.93% over the last quarter, -8.53% for the past half-year and 1.97% for this a year ago.

Horizon Pharma plc (HZNP) is expected to post revenue of $255.12 Million in the current quarter, according to consensus of 9 analysts. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. BMO Capital Markets now has a $17.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Stocks buyback programs are usually a sign that the firms management believes its shares is undervalued.

In other Horizon Pharma PLC news, Director Michael G. Grey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. It dropped, as 40 investors sold HZNP shares while 69 reduced holdings. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC by 68,479.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Horizon Pharma PLC by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. The value of the investment in Horizon Pharma plc went from $66,000 to $62,000 a change of 6.1% quarter over quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. The firm owned 152,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Horizon Pharma earned a coverage optimism point of -0.06 on Accern’s range.