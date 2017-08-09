Anker made a cheaper version of Amazon’s Echo Dot with Alexa

Sure, these third-party devices could potentially eat into Echo sales, but at the end of the day, that means Amazon gets another Alexa portal in the home, without having to do any of the heavy lifting on the device side. That relationship with Amazon grows deeper today with Anker’s announcement of the Eufy Genie smart speaker. It’s a small, round device similar to the Amazon Echo Dot that comes with Alexa built-in but sounds better (at least according to Anker) and will cost even less than Amazon’s entry-level smart home device, coming in at just $35 (around £26/AU$45). After all, Alexa is certainly the star of the show, so the Eufy Genie still ticks off the major check box while trying to make home automation more affordable.

The Eufy Genie has one additional feature that isn’t part of the typical Alexa repertoire, though it’s nothing too exciting: the Genie will also be able to connect with and control other Eufy-branded smart home products from Anker. A new, app-enabled version of Eufy’s RoboVac will come next in September – you’ll be able to buy it bundled with the Genie for just $280, which is about as affordable as voice-connected housecleaning now gets. The Eufy Genie functions similarly to Amazon’s Echo Dot, but is $15 cheaper. The Eufy Genie will be at the center of those efforts, and it will be compatible with all of the devices Anker releases.

The arrival of the Genie kicks off an entire new line of voice-activated Eufy smart home gadgets. It is basically an Amazon Echo, minus the loud stereo speaker. The more partners selling devices, the more folks are using Alexa.

If you own an Amazon Echo and want to get Alexa into more rooms of your house, your best bet has always been the tiny, $50 Echo Dot.

Building that base of customers is clearly Amazon’s top priority for Alexa as it fights to secure as big a share of the red-hot voice control market as it can. You’ll be able to ask Alexa questions, give it commands to play music and order things, just like the Amazon products. Prices and release dates for the rest of the Eufy smart home lineup are listed below.