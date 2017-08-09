Anquan Boldin signing with Bills

The veteran visited the Bills last month, and although he walked away without a contract then, he’ll now return to bolster the team’s depth at wide receiver.

The deal is worth $2.75 million and includes $1.25 million in incentives, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Over the weekend, discussions intensified, and Boldin made the decision to come to Buffalo to help a young receiving corps that should benefit from his experience, not to mention his talent.

“I was very confident that we were a team that he thought was a fit and he thought was a fit”.

He finished last season ranked ninth in National Football League history in catches with 1,076 while also ranking 14th in receiving yards (13,779) and 23rd in receiving touchdowns (82).

Boldin, who makes his offseason home in Florida, arrived at the Bills training camp facility on Monday, and scheduled to take part in his first practice on Tuesday. I’ve been a big Anquan fan from afar. Boldin confirmed the move via his Twitter account. Boldin played all 16 games, notching 67 catches (2nd on team), 584 yards, and eight touchdowns (lead team).

Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor also has a familiarity with Boldin, as the two were both members of the Baltimore Ravens in 2011 and ’12.

Playing for Arizona, Baltimore, San Francisco and Detroit, he has had seven 1,000-yard seasons – most recently in 2014, when he had 1,062 yards for the 49ers – and is a three-time Pro Bowl selection. “In my opinion, he’s a Hall of Famer and he’ll teach guys how to be a pro”. Buffalo previously addressed its needs at receiver by drafting East Carolina product Zay Jones in the second round and also signing a number of not entirely proven free agents, including Andre Holmes, Philly Brown and Rod Streater.