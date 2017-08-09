Anquan Boldin signing with the Bills

Detroit Lions wide receiver Anquan Boldin (80) runs the ball against the defense of Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) and strong safety Rafael Bush (31) during the first half in the NFC Wild Card playoff football game at CenturyLink Field.

Anquan Boldin has signed reported a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, the Bills announced Monday.

Taylor started his career as a back-up with the Ravens and shared a field with Boldin in 2011 and 2012. He is ninth in National Football League history in receptions (1,076) and third among active players behind Fitzgerald (1,125) and Jason Witten (1,089).

The wide receiver was a second-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in the 2003 NFL Draft, spending his first seven seasons with the Cards.

“I think he’ll blend in pretty quick, quicker than any other receiver we’d sign off the street”, said Beane.

Andre Holmes was penciled in as the Bills number two receiver heading into camp, but he caught just 14 passes for 126 yards as an Oakland Raider last season. Even if I had the likes of Jerry Rice or guys like that.to get an Anquan is an addition. The 36-year-old also won a Super Bowl title with the Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII against the 49ers.

The injury occurred to the same leg as a nagging foot injury that kept Watkins out of eight games last season and required surgery this past offseason. It came in mop-up duty during a late-season loss to the Chargers and Taylor, then a rookie, hit Boldin for an 18-yard completion. You’re talking about a (Walter Payton) Man of the Year and he’s ninth all-time in receptions. I believe he’s an easy Hall of Famer.

