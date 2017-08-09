Anquan Boldin signs one-year deal with Bills

Watkins fully supported Buffalo’s bid to sign Boldin, when asked about the possibility at the start of training camp on July 27. He visited the team’s facility two weeks ago. Although he had career lows in targets (95) and receiving yards (584) past year, Boldin still caught eight touchdowns, and he was second in the league with 15 receptions in the red zone according to playerprofiler.com.

He finished last season ranked ninth in National Football League history in catches with 1,076 while also ranking 14th in receiving yards (13,779) and 23rd in receiving touchdowns (82).

The Bills have multiple questions that need to be answered at the wide receiver position in 2017, and likely hope a proven veteran like Boldin can bring some added leadership to their locker room. In fact, don’t be surprised if Boldin’s best games in 2017 come against the Jets.

Boldin agreed to terms last week but backed out of the deal before deciding to join the Bills this week, according to ESPN.

Boldin has experience with Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor, having played for the Baltimore Ravens in 2011 and 2012, when Taylor was a backup.

Playing for Arizona, Baltimore, San Francisco and Detroit, he has had seven 1,000-yard seasons – most recently in 2014, when he had 1,062 yards for the 49ers – and is a three-time Pro Bowl selection.

Beane said the addition of Boldin is not a knock against any depth players at the position on the team now. Fourth-year pro Sammy Watkins is still coming into his own and rookie Zay Jones is expected to play a big role as well. In his career, Boldin has totaled over 1,000 receptions and 13,779 yards.

“That’s a bonus”, Beane said of Boldin’s connection with Taylor. “So hopefully we can get that reconnection going”.