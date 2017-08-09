Apollo Justice bringing upgraded visuals and extra features to 3DS

Ace Attorney, the fourth game in Capcom’s popular courtroom adventure series, was originally released for the Nintendo DS in 2008.

Ace Attorney centers around the young lawyer’s first cases, and features the same forensic investigation gameplay for which the series is famous.

Personal dreams aside, you can give a look at the game’s new visuals with the screenshots in the gallery below, displayed alongside the key art and cast of the game.

Last month we posted about a South Korean media rating that hinted at a Nintendo 3DS port for Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney. Some new mechanics will involve dusting scenes for prints and being able to examine any evidence you uncover in 360 degrees. Text skip options will also be available from the start. You can also switch between the Japanese and English versions of the game at will. Capcom suggests comparing the backgrounds between the two for some cool differences.

The game will only be available via digital distribution on the Nintendo eShop starting this November for $19.99 in both North America and Europe.

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney takes place years after the events of the previous series title, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Trials and Tribulations, and consists of several compelling cases where the protagonist Apollo Justice must fight to defend his innocent clients accused of murder.