Apple iPhone 8 might come with a new “Copper Gold” color!

Other iPhone suppliers you might be familiar with, including camera module maker Largan Precision and case supplier Catcher Technologies, also reported stronger numbers for July – these companies were featured in connection with some iPhone 8 rumors earlier this year.

The sources reveal the iPhone 8 will support fast charging and wireless charging but may require both a USB Type-C adaptor and wireless charging pad as additional purchases to access these features.

A supply-chain report says that all three of this year’s iPhones are now in volume production as Apple gears up for an expected launch in September.

But now a new note from often-accurate analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, obtained by AppleInsider, claims that Apple’s latest and greatest phone won’t be late after all.

Those sources say the LCD panel iPhones-the 7s and 7s Plus-won’t have any availability issues. It claims that the production of the iPhone 8 has already commenced meaning that it is possible that limited supplies of the A11 chipset-powered smartphone will not be witnessed when Apple officially starts to sell a massive number of units. The iPhone 8, however, will reportedly ship with an OLED screen that takes up almost the entire front of the phone and replaces the physical Home button with an on-screen version.

For the pricing, reports suggest that Apple could charge a starting price of more than $1,000 for its new high-end iPhone 8.

Assuming Apple is sticking with its familiar September iPhone media event, the production ramp up now makes sense. They’ll be available for pre-order at the end of the announcement week, and will ship a week after that.