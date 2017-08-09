Arsenal receive £25m attacker offer from bitter rivals as contract worries continue

Chelsea is preparing to launch a £25 million (about $33 million) move for Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, according to reports.

The Premier League champions have been linked with a move to sign the England worldwide from their bitter title rivals Arsenal this summer.

Chelsea will now intensify their efforts to lure him as they look to fulfill Antonio Conte’s desire to strengthen the squad before the end of transfer window.

Arsenal, the report says, has rejected any initial interest from its London rival, but now Chelsea plans to increase its pursuit and launch a formal bid.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has entered the final 12 months of his current Gunners contract and, with no discussions over an extension being officially greenlit, interested parties have moved to stake their claim for him.

Oxlade-Chamberlain would be capable of being used in a wing-back or advanced midfield role in the Chelsea team should Antonio Conte orchestrate a deal to sign the Arsenal star.

The Italian coach is desperate to bring in another option in the right wing-back role to compete with Victor Moses and Oxlade-Chamberlain excelled in that position during the season half of last season.

The 27-times England worldwide was in good form for Arsenal last season as he scored six goals and supplied 11 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions.

Oxlade-Chamberlain now has one year remaining on his deal at the Emirates, and if he fails to pen fresh terms, then the Gunners risk losing him for nothing next summer.