At least 5 killed in China natural disaster

The Sichuan quake administration said the epicentre of the tremor was in Ngawa prefecture, largely populated by ethnic Tibetans.

The jolted region, Jiuzhaigou county, includes one of the country’s most famous national parks, a UNESCO World Heritage Site famed for lakes in shades of otherworldly turquoise blue.

At least five people were killed and 90 others injured, including 30 seriously, and damage to property after a powerful natural disaster measuring 7.0 magnitude rattled China’s southwestern province Sichuan on Tuesday.

The epicenter of the quake is in Ngawa prefecture and lies close to the Jiuzhaigou nature reserve which happens to be quite a popular tourist spot and is well known for its waterfalls as well as karst formations.

“I was getting into a auto at the time of the quake, and it felt like a heavy-duty truck roaring past”, said Liu Yanrong, a local township official, told Xinhua. The movement was felt in the provincial capital Chengdu and Xian, home of the Terracotta Army, according to news reports.

Jiuzhaigou county was suffering from a massive power outage following the quake, Song said. “This felt even stronger”, she told AFP by phone.

Photos posted on social media showed shattered windows, damaged walls and people standing out on streets.

Citing a statement issued by the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC), the state-run Xinhua news agency reported that the quake occurred around 9.19 PM (local time) and struck at a depth of 20 kilometres. The official People’s Daily said the dead were all tourists.

Another Jiuzhaigou government official was quoted as saying that many people had run onto the streets after the natural disaster struck, but that there were no immediate signs of any major damage to houses or other buildings, and that the situation was orderly. At this time, it does not appear that many buildings were damaged, however, communications are down and reports are minimal.