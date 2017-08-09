Athletes hit by vomiting bug at London 2017 World Championships

The top contender in the 400 meters, Botswana’s Isaac Makwala, was told by International Association of Athletics Federation officials to withdraw from the 200 prelims after vomiting.

“And then of course, there is the elephant in the room – Wayde van Niekerk is an IAAF favourite and now his only challenger has been pulled out of both the 200m and 400m?”

With organisers seemingly sticking to that timeframe, Makwala was filmed being denied entry to London Stadium by officials on Tuesday. “But he’s a strong athlete, I’ve seen him come through a lot of challenges, and at the same time I have a lot of sympathy for him”.

Makwala is due to race on Tuesday night in the final of the 400 meters, and required a medical certificate to ensure that his withdrawal from the 200 meters did not make him ineligible to compete again in the championships. And, What’s the use of telling someone you’re sick when they’re just going to bar you from the stadium?

As per United Kingdom health regulations, they said, it was requested that he be quarantined in his room for 48 hours, a period which ends tomorrow: “The IAAF is very sorry that the hard work and talent of Isaac Makwala won’t be on display tonight but we have to think of the welfare of all athletes”.

“It was definitely a heartbreaking moment”, he said. “I know I have the talent and the capabilities”.

“I can show an authentic and natural person that really just goes out there and tries to reach their dreams, and show them that any average person can reach whatever dream they want”, he says.

Public Health England confirmed there had been 28 cases of gastroenteritis, but was unable to specify how many of these were athletes or support staff.

Van Niekerk’s second world title was never in doubt and he actually even eased down on the line to claim gold in 43.98sec.

“I hope the tide’s turning”, Brown said, just a minute or two before hearing the bad news. Van Niekerk’s impressive times in the 200m this season – his 19.84 second run in Jamaica last month is the second quickest in the world this year – were enough to convince Bolt not to race over that distance at the IAAF World Championships in London.

Schippers said: “I felt really good”.

“Finally today I was ahead of everyone”.

Tori Bowie dived across the line to take gold in the 100m on Sunday and her fall left her with injuries that forced her to withdraw from the 200m.