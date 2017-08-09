Australia and New Zealand win on FIBA Asia Cup debuts

The Philippine national men’s basketball team seeks redemption as it opens its 2017 FIBA Asia Cup campaign against defending champion China on Wednesday at the Nouhad Nawfal Sports Complex in Beirut, Lebanon.

After a huddle, the referees called a disqualifying foul on Abueva, who was sent back to the locker room with 2:27 left in the first quarter and Gilas in command against China.

Philippine Sports Institute Davao City coordinator said Gilas will give a good fight but China will come out victorious, adding: “China players have enough time to play together”.

The two teams have different faces this time around. The two teams last meet in the FIBA Asia cup 2015 finals in which the Chinese won 78-67.

Top seeds in all four groups will automatically earn a spot in the quarterfinals.

India’s fixtures in Group A promises to be anything but a walk in the park.

Iran will face India in the opening Group A match, with Jordan then set to take on Syria.

This year’s FIBA Asia Cup, formerly known as FIBA Asia Championship, is the 29th continental basketball championship in Asia.

Since the top three from each group qualify for the second phase, India (rank 53) only has to put in a strong performance against Syria (rank 72) to secure progression. In the same tournament, India lost to both teams but advanced to the knock-out stage where they beat Chinese Taipei to finish seventh in the overall standings.

The rest of the team comprises Rikin Pethani and Aravind Annadurai, Talwinderjit Singh, Anil Kumar Gowda, Rajvir Singh and Baladhaneshwar P, and Prasanna Sivakumar and Muin Bek Hafeez.

The Philippines was grouped with China, Iraq, and Qatar in Group B.