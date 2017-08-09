Backlash as Macron bids for state to bankroll wife

There will not be “any modification to the constitution, any new resources nor any remuneration” for Macron’s wife, Brigitte Macron, a government spokesman, Christophe Castaner, said in a series of Twitter posts Tuesday.

The statement followed a petition against the president’s wife which attracted more than 284,000 signatures frowning at the idea of giving the President’s wife a formal job title.

“Brigitte Macron plays a role and has responsibilities”. The French government appears to have made a decision to listen to the public: Brigitte Macron will not have an official political title, a budget, or a salary.

This development is similar to the position of Melania Trump as First Lady of the United States (FLOTUS), who also has never been embedded in the US Constitution and doesn’t receive a salary.

On the campaign trail, Macron had gone considerably further, saying that he would like to see a statute that gave a legal framework to the work of the president’s spouse. Thierry Paul Valette, the petition’s author, told The New York Times that Macron hiring his wife would go against the spirit of this regulation. And it is true that, traditionally, the French president’s wife has always had an unofficial role and paid staff – Carla Bruni, wife of former president Nicolas Sarkozy, had eight advisers. “The French respect that it was the husband who was elected by the people”, Jérôme Fourquet, director of opinion polling for the French polling organization IFOP, told The New York Times.

The presidency will clarify Brigitte’s position later this month or in early September, a member of her entourage said Tuesday, adding that there were will be no change to the constitution to create a first lady position.