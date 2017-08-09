Bank Of India Swings To First Quarter Profit, Bad Loans Fall

Mumbai-based Bank of India said higher income  both from normal operations as well as other sources – and lower provisioning for bad loans helped improve performance during the quarter. The bank has asked for Rs 2,500 crore capital from the government for this fiscal year and its plans to raise balance amount from the capital market and by selling non-core assets, MD and CEO Dinabandhu Mohapatra told media after the bank announced Q1FY18 results.

According to statement, the company’s total income was Rs 916.62 crore in the quarter under review, down from Rs 1,025.19 crore in the April-June quarter of last fiscal. Quarter-on-quarter, it slumped 53% from Rs4,736.21 crore.

In absolute terms, gross NPAs slowed down by 1.7 per cent to Rs51,019 crore at the end of the June quarter from Rs51,875 crore in the same quarter in the previous year.

The PSU bank was able to contain its fresh slippages at Rs 4,037 crore from Rs 6,233 crore past year.

The bank said it had exposure in 10 out of the 12 accounts that had been advised by Reserve Bank of India for bankruptcy proceedings. “In some of the accounts, we have provided 100 per cent”, Mohapatra said.

Gross slippages during the first quarter of the current financial year fell to ₹4,037 crore compared with ₹6,233 crore during the same period of previous year and ₹6,915 crore in the January-March quarter.

The provision coverage ratio improved to 63.54 per cent from 53.06 per cent a year ago.

Other income (non-interest income) during the quarter jumped 30 per cent to Rs1,610.96 crore compared with same quarter previous fiscal.

Global business stood at Rs 9,34,796 crore as against Rs 8,85,573 crore.

Gross advances grew 0.90 per cent to Rs 3,91,062 crore.

The stock gained 3.77 per cent to settle at Rs 158.45 on BSE.