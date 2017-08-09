BBCI: Rafa Marquez: Mexico footballer accused of cartel link

Mexican soccer legend Rafael Marquez was among 22 people sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Wednesday over their alleged ties to a drug trafficking organization.

“In coordination with US and Mexican law enforcement actions, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) identified Mexican national Raul Flores Hernandez and the Flores Drug Trafficking Organization (Flores DTO) as Significant Foreign Narcotics Traffickers pursuant to the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act (Kingpin Act)”, the release stated.

The Mexican federal prosecutor’s office also seized Flores Hernandez’s assets throughout the country on Wednesday, including the Grand Casino in the Guadalajara area, Treasury said.

Marquez is Juan Carlos Osorio’s captain with the Mexican national team, and has 143 caps.

USA officials allege that Marquez and Mexican singer Julion Alvarez have longstanding relationships with Flores Hernandez and provided fronts for him and his drug organization.

Marquez, who now plays for the Mexican club Atlas in Guadalajara, is captain of the Mexican national team, and messages left for Marquez’s agent Enrique Nieto seeking comment were not immediately answered.

Both he and Rafa Marquez are accused, in a U.S. treasury department statement, of having “longstanding relationships with Flores Hernandez… acted as front persons for him and his DTO [drug-trafficking organisation] and held assets on their behalf”.

Julio Cesar Alvarez, more commonly known as Julion Alvarez, is a popular “banda” singer.

Marquez is famed as a tenacious defender whose crunching tackles sometimes saw him sent off in high-profile matches. The sanctions mean that any assets under US jurisdiction are frozen and anyone in the U.S.is barred from engaging in any transactions with the people or entities named. He spent the prime of his career in Europe, playing for Monaco and Barcelona from 1999-2010.

Advancing into his 30s, Marquez then had stints with the New York Red Bulls of Major League Soccer, Leon of Mexico and Hellas Verona in Italy’s Serie A before returning to Atlas.