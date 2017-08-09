Beyoncé Wrote The Foreword To A New Book About Prince

The “Lemonade” singer penned the foreword to “Prince: A Private View“, a candid look into the late music legend’s life through snapshots taken by Afshin Shahidi, Prince’s friend and photographer for several decades.

In 2011 Beyonce joined Prince on stage at the 46th Annual Grammy Awards in a sparkling pink dress to perform a medley of his greatest hits and a funky rendition of her hit, insane in Love. A friend of Prince’s for 20 years and photographer for ten, Shihadi has photographed many of Prince’s private parties in Los Angeles.

Prince: A Private View releases October 17.

“I’m beyond excited to officially share with you what I’ve been working on”, Shahidi wrote on Instagram (Aug. 7).

Prince and Beyoncé have had a pretty solid relationship before the former’s passing, as the two performed together at the 2004 Grammys (see the lead image).

“I was on the stage with Prince?!“.

“We rehearsed every day for an hour for a week, instead of six hours the day before”, she said. Walking into rehearsals, I was just so overwhelmed and nervous and starstruck.