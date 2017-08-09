Big savings for households under new rules for power companies, government says

To get these figures Carbon and Energy Markets director Bruce Mountain said he compared the most recent SA prices with other Australian states and territories as well as with European prices.

Millions of Australians who have already been switched over to these plans will also be informed by their supplier.

Turnbull said on Wednesday the government was determined that retailers provide “as much information as they can to the customers to ensure the customers can make [informed] choices”.

The energy companies also agreed to regularly report to the government’s energy regulator on how many people were sitting on plans where the discount period had expired. “He’s going to get them into his office and wag his finger at them again”, deputy Labor leader Tanya Plibersek said.

PM Malcolm Turnbull met with electricity company chiefs this week.

The government is yet to announce its response to Chief Scientist Alan Finkel’s review into Australia’s energy future.

Turnbull said that it was in the retailers best interest to work together with the government to reduce prices.

“None of this will amount to a hill of beans if Malcolm Turnbull is not able to deliver on the central Finkel panel recommendation of introducing a Clean Energy Target sooner rather than later”, he said.

Agreements reached on Wednesday included a change to the national energy market rules requiring companies to inform customers when their discounted power deal ends, and to set out the dollar impact of doing nothing.

Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg wants power companies to give Australian more and better information about their charges in a comparable form.

New South Wales was the next most expensive Australian state, followed by Queensland and Victoria.

It comes as electricity bills soar, with Energy Australia putting up prices by 19.6 per cent, or $320 a year for average bills in Sydney since July.

Well, thanks to a landmark meeting held at Parliament House today, energy providers have agreed to help millions of customers around the country find the best deal possible, saving some families up to $1500 a pop. “It is time the government stepped in and capped electricity prices”.