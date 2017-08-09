BJP loses high-stake battle in Gujarat- and some face too

Last week, the Income Tax department had also raided several premises owned by Karnataka Minister D.K. Shivakumar and his family, including Bengaluru’s Eagleton Resort where the 44 Gujarat Congress legislators were staying.

The outcome ended a fortnight of political drama that turned the usually staid polls for Parliament’s Upper House into an acrimonious prestige battle between the Congress and BJP.

The decision boosted Patel’s prospects as it brought down the number of votes required for his win to 44. He appears to have got 42 of the 44 Congress MLAs who were taken to Bengaluru and the votes of an MLA each of the NCP and JD-U.

Above 40 Congress MLAs who were staying in Bengaluru have returned to Gujarat early this morning.

Terming Congress’ objections as “baseless”, a delegation of BJP leaders, including Union ministers Arun Jaitley, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Piyush Goyal, also approached the EC demanding immediate counting of votes, contending that validity of votes once put in ballot boxes can not be questioned. Vaghela had the support of seven more MLAs in the Congress. The EC said that the BJP was of the view that the returning officer was the statutory authority to conduct the polling and counting process, and has, therefore, the power to “decide the validity of ballot paper” and that the EC had no power to intervene in the case. “BJP leaders tried their best to tamper with the democratic system but our state has proved that this kind of attitude will not work in Gujarat”, Solanki said.

However, one NCP MLA, Kandhal Jadeja, touched the feet of BJP chief Amit Shah when he arrived to vote and exercised his franchise for the BJP before he left for Vaghela’s residence “for a luncheon meeting”.

Prior to his win for a fifth term in the Rajya Sabha, the Congress scored a moral victory after the Election Commission disqualified the ballots of two of its rebel lawmakers.

Chidambaram said: “The law is very clear”. Ahmedabad police commissioner AK Singh, Ahmedabad Crime branch Joint CP JK Bhatt, Ahmedabad Rang IGP RB Bhrambhatt, DG intelligence Shivanand Jha, with more than 95 security persons will escort the Congress MLAs. He also quit as leader of the opposition, but retained his Assembly membership. The Congress party should understand that public is the one who takes the decision. Of these, Gohil and Patel apparently voted for BJP.