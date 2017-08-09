Bouchard hoping to buck recent losing trend at Rogers Cup

And while Toronto isn’t home – “as in the place where I grew up and played tennis at since I was eight years old” – Bouchard is still feeling the nerves before Tuesday’s match against No. 51 Donna Vekic of Croatia.

“This gives me a lot of experience which is what I need right now, playing more matches on the WTA Tour, and just being part of the whole atmosphere”. “It’s tough to get through tough matches when you’re in a moment like that”.

“I watched (Vekic’s) match at Wimbledon against Konta – that was a really good match I thought”, said Bouchard.

Bouchard has better started the second set, giving a break to take the lead 2-1, but it has been unable to confirm it. Andreescu has moved up to No. 144 in the world rankings, this after advancing to the quarterfinals at the Citi Open last week in Washington, D.C.

“In tennis, you don’t have easy draws – you have bad ones, or really bad ones”, said Radwanska, who will next play either Hungary’s Timea Babos or Canadian Bianca Andreescu. It is the only Canadian still in the running in singles, since Montreal’s Francoise Abanda lost Monday in front of Lucie Safarova. “I practised with her a little bit last week in D.C., and I think she had a good run last week”.

After that, will likely await Petra Kvitova – ranked 14th in the world – who beat Bouchard in her only Grand Slam final at Wimbledon three years ago.

Asked if she’d prefer that fans and media ease up on her, noting she’s still young enough to turn her career around, Bouchard replied “yes and no”. “Yeah, I think she’s a good player”. It is good to see that someone else can carry the burden in Canada… “But if the media doesn’t put pressure on me, I mean, that would be nice”.

“You know, kind of grinding at this level”, Bouchard said. Her best showing at a Rogers Cup came previous year in Montreal, when she lost to Slovakia’s Kristina Kucova in the third round. The top Canadian was sent packing in straight sets in her first round match, but a few hours later, returned the court and scored an impressive doubles victory with singles world number one Karolina Pliskova.

“Playing doubles really helps with my transition game, coming to the net, which I am trying to do more now with return game and serve game”, Andreescu said. To me, even if it’s doubles, and I generally am more of a singles player, it’s still pressure of a match, and better than practice and more fun than practice.

Bouchard will continue her doubles campaign on Thursday when her and Plíšková will take on Anna-Lena Groenefeld and Kveta Peschke in the second round.

Catherine Bellis kept Tuesday from becoming a complete washout for the United States as the 18-year-old battled back from a set down to outlast Germany’s Julia Goerges 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Agnieska Radwanska, Ekaterina Makarova, Elena Vesnina, Ashleigh Barty, Caroline Garcia and Magdalena Rybarikova also advanced.