Branden Albert Now Wants To Play For Jaguars In 2017

Veteran offensive tackle Branden Albert decided after a week that retirement wasn’t for him, so he told the Jacksonville Jaguars he wants to play again.

Just one week following his announced retirement, Albert told his former team the Jacksonville Jaguars he wanted to return to play for them, but a source in the National Football League said Jacksonville was not likely to allow that to happen.

The Jaguars are participating in a second day of joint practices Tuesday with the Patriots.

On Monday, July 31, OL Branden Albert informed Jaguars Head Coach Doug Marrone that he was stepping away from the team. Because the Dolphins gave Albert an $8.5 million signing bonus in 2014, Jacksonville had the option of trying to get Albert to pay back a $3.4 million portion of the bonus after he retired before playing out the entire deal.

Albert was scheduled to make $8.8 million this season and $9.5 million in 2018. None of that money was guaranteed, which is why he wanted a new contract. The AP reported the 32-year-old Albert “looked out of shape and past his prime” early in camp.

On an off day July 30 Albert talked with a teammate about the upcoming 2017 season, but the next day arrived at camp and told Doug Marrone the head coach that he made a decision to retire.

On the Jaguars’ first depth chart of training camp, rookie Cam Robinson is listed as the starter at left tackle and seven-year pro Jeremy Parnell is on the top of the depth chart at right tackle.