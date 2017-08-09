Braves Rookie Suffers Freak Injury Running Onto Field Before Game

Atlanta has a bit of a history with odd on-field injuries.

Shortstop Johan Camargo was running onto the field ahead of the Braves’ game Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies when he tripped and injured his knee, forcing him to come out before the game even started. The injury appeared to be serious, and the Braves are expected to give more details following the game.

The early diagnosis is a hyperextended right knee.

“That is unbelievable.” A freak accident forces the @Braves to take Johan Camargo out of the game before the 1st pitch. Camargo is still set to undergo an MRI and other further examination.

In six seasons in the minors, Camargo had a.279/.333/.370 slash line with just 12 home runs in 2,111 plate appearances. Eflin is 0-3 with a 6.13 ERA in eight major-league starts this season, including a seven-inning stint against Atlanta on April 23 in which he allowed one run on three hits. His emergence in a crowded infield led to Atlanta demoting its former top prospect, struggling infielder Dansby Swanson, to Triple-A Gwinnett to clear space in a crowded infield.