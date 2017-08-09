Bruce Springsteen Confirms Intimate Broadway Run

Bruce Springsteen will make his Great White Way debut this fall with “Springsteen on Broadway“, a loosely autobiographical solo show created to be “intimate” and “personal” at the Walter Kerr Theatre. “I wanted to do some shows that were as personal and as intimate as possible”, Springsteen says in the press release. The show will be a combination of performances of his songs, excerpts from his 2016 biography Born To Run and other spoken interludes written for this show.

Before any confusion arises, let’s go ahead and explain that this headline doesn’t mean Bruce Springsteen has written a one-man show and will be performing it on The Great White Way. “It loosely followed the arc of my life and my work”.

Tickets for Springsteen on Broadway will go on sale August 30 exclusively through Ticketmaster Verified Fan, a new technology that aims to combat bots and get tickets into the hands of fans who intend to go to the event. Well amid recent scandals regarding the use of bots on Ticketmaster’s websites, and the excessive prices charged by secondary market sites like StubHub.com, the Springsteen show will require fans to register for the right to buy tickets.

Registration is open now and will remain open until August 27. "What a once-in-a lifetime thrill for all of us at Jujamcyn to welcome Bruce home to his rightful place in the Broadway legacy", said Jordan Roth, President of Jujamcyn Theaters, which owns the Walter Kerr in a statement.

Springsteen on Broadway will feature set design by Heather Wolensky, lighting by Natasha Katz, and sound design by Brian Ronan.