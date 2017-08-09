Brussels police open fire on auto ‘with explosives inside’

BELGIAN police shot at a vehicle in the Brussels district of Molenbeek today after the driver shouted: “I have bombs!”

According to media reports, several police officers shot at the wheels of the vehicle, reported to be a Citroen Picasso registered in Germany, before the driver was arrested.

Police reportedly “opened fire” on a auto in the suburbs of the Belgian capital.

Belgian broadcaster RTL quoted a police spokesman as saying: “We got the driver out, and he immediately told us that there were explosives inside”.

It’s understood that the bomb squad has been sent to the scene as a precaution and a secure perimeter has been put in place.

Police chased the auto after the driver ran a red light and the vehicle was involved in two collisions before it was finally brought to a halt, Ine Van Wymersch, spokeswoman for the Brussels prosecutor’s office, said.

‘When the police arrested him, he claimed to have explosives so not to take any risk, the army has been called in to check’. “The military did not find any explosive in his vehicle”.

Witnesses reported a loud bang around 7pm, but it is not known if it was a controlled explosion.

Brussels is on high alert following last year’s ISIS attacks in the city which left 32 people dead and more than 300 others injured.