Bus plunges into ditch in Bengal, at least eight dead

Kolkata: Eight people were killed today when a bus fell into a canal at a village in West Bengal’s Nadia district, the police said. An eyewitness said, “The bus was on its way from Krishnagar to Karimpur”. The bus known as “Lakshmi Narayan” had earlier met two other accidents.

According to hospital reports, conditions of at least 38 injured persons are very critical and they have been referred to Shaktinagar District Hospital.

The bus has been pulled out of the canal and kept at Tehatta Police Station.

Police, locals and rescue workers rushed to the scene and rescued over 80 passengers from the bus. Superintendent of Police (Nadia) Sheesh Ram Jhajaria said, “Eight people have died and several injured”. State government has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to each of the families of the deceased.

The injured have been taken to a nearby local hospital and immediate treatment has been given to them.