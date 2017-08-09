BUYER BEWARE: Doctors warn of fake eclipse glasses

The Carnegie Science Center urges viewers to think twice, however, before looking up or snapping a picture.

The Great Tennessee Eclipse at MTSU, a public open house on campus to discuss and watch August 21 solar totality, has been designated by NASA as one of its six official viewing sites in the greater Nashville area.

An eclipse is the alignment of the Earth, Moon and Sun to the point where the sun “goes black”.

AAS spokesperson Rick Fienberg pointed out that products not included on the list aren’t necessarily unsafe – they just haven’t been vetted by AAS experts.

Organizers said CT will be able to see part of the eclipse, meaning the moon will cover part of the sun’s disk.

That’s why Ross says you need to make sure you wear verified solar glasses, which are much stronger than regular sunglasses.

Viewing the eclipse straight on is also a no-go.

The group recommends only using a welding mask if you’re certain of its “shade number”, an indication of how dark the mask’s tint is.

MTSU’s event, which will be held in the green space in front of the new Science Building, will include a music stage featuring student bands from Match Records, the student label in the College of Media and Entertainment, from 11 a.m.to 12:30 p.m.; self-guided tours of the three-building Science Corridor of Innovation; and various science-information tents on the grounds with activities run by our faculty.

Overall, Herrell said all of his patients are excited about the total solar eclipse and nervous about all the crowds. Butler’s observatory will also NASA-approved glasses for sale for $2.

“The only safe way to look directly at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed Sun is through special-purpose solar filters, such as “eclipse glasses” or handheld solar viewers”, AAS writes on its eye safety website.

The last time a total solar eclipse was visible from the continental USA was about 40 years ago, on February 26, 1979.

The eclipse is set to be the first significant one in the USA since 1970 as it is expected to be visible across a 70-mile band that stretches from OR to SC.