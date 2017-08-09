Calling hours, funeral set for former Syracuse football head coach Dick MacPherson

Dick MacPherson, who led Syracuse to an undefeated season and later coached the New England Patriots, died Tuesday at age 86.

After a stint as a graduate assistant at the University of Illinois, MacPherson served as a freshman coach UMass and then an assistant coach at Cincinnati. He left Central New York to coach the New England Patriots for two seasons. MacPherson finished his collegiate career with a 111-73-5 record, and also won three straight bowl games over his final three seasons at Syracuse. Syracuse went to the Sugar Bowl at the end of the season, finishing in a 16-16 tie with Auburn.

MacPherson coached Syracuse to a record of 66-46-4 from 1981-1990, turning around a struggling program and bringing them as high as No. 4 in the country. McPherson was named national coach of the year.

MacPherson, who played college football at Springfield College, also led the Minutemen to four Yankee Conference championships (1971, 1972, 1974 and 1977) during his seven seasons at the helm of the program.