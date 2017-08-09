Cam Newton to sit out preseason opener, will play during preseason

Rookie backup Deshaun Watson will play extensively, followed by third quarterback Brandon Weeden.

Houston Texans quarterback Tom Savage will start the team’s preseason opener.

“I think what he’s done in two years with that program was tremendous. There’s no doubt about it”. The Texans are coming off of two consecutive AFC South titles; though both with 9-7 records, and boast DE Jadeveon Clowney and potentially risky QB Deshaun Watson, among other stars. O’Brien would not divulge on how much time each signal caller would spend under center.

“I’ll be evaluating a lot of things”, Bill O’Brien said of what he will be looking at during the Panthers game. There’s a lot of encouragement, a lot of give-and-take in the room, definitely some senses of humor in the room.

“I’ll say this: Covington’s doing a good job”. They definitely all three get along and they root for each other when they’re in there. “If they go out there and if they play well, maybe we’ll take them out”.

And while Savage and Watson have done well during training camp going up against the NFL’s reigning No. 1 defense, it’s hard to judge if they will succeed based on practices alone. “I’ll evaluate the conditioning, where we are conditioning-wise. I really do”, O’Brien said. For many players, they will be suiting up for the very first National Football League game, which is obviously an exciting prospect for some. “From all three of those guys, from all three of them, just a clean game, a clean operation”. However, Newton is expected to play at some point during the preseason. “That’s what I want to accomplish on Wednesday, and then protect the ball”.