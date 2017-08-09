Camden County woman with loaded gun stopped at NN airport

A woman was cited on a weapons charge for having a loaded gun in her carry-on bag at Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport on Wednesday.

Agents found the gun around 8:45 a.m.

Few details have been released, but officials said the unidentified male passenger was arrested my Massachusetts State Police after the gun was located.

The.380 kaliber Kel-Tec pistol had one bullet chambered along with three additional loaded magazines found in a Pittsburgh-bound passenger’s carry-on luggage. “Passengers are exclusively responsible for the contents of their luggage and should double-check all bags before arriving at the airport to avoid such incidents”.

On Wednesday of last week, TSA officers discovered a loaded gun in baggage they said belonged to a 28-year-old who was ticketed for a flight to St. Louis.

TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein said they stopped the woman after security officers detected a 9mm semi-automatic handgun inside a carry-on bag as she passed through an X-ray machine at a checkpoint. The agency discovered more than 3,390 firearms at airport checkpoints across the country past year, compared with more than 2,650 in 2015, TSA data shows.

This is the fifth gun recovered at Logan this year, according to the TSA.