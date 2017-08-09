Can Drinking Moscow Mules From Copper Mugs Cause Food Poisoning?

The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division recently issued an advisory bulletin to establishments that sell and serve alcoholic beverages, warning them not to use copper mugs.

Iowa follows the Food and Drug Administration’s code that prohibits copper from coming into direct contact with acidic foods with a pH below 6.0.

Other examples of beverages with a pH below 6.0 include fruit juice and wine.

One of the most talked-about cocktails this week is the trendy Moscow Mule, but for all the wrong reasons.

The acid that results from mixing water and carbon dioxide leaches copper from the plumbing components and the leachate is then transferred to beverages, causing copper poisoning. Traditionally, Moscow mules contain vodka, ginger beer and lime and have a pH well below 6.0.

Though most restaurateurs know not to use copper when preparing food, being barred from using it for drinks is a newer discovery.

“When copper and copper alloy surfaces contact acidic foods, copper may be leached into the food”, health officials stated. Copper pots, for instance, can alter the flavor of the recipe. The warning comes as the Mule has risen in popularity with social media users, who enjoy posting pictures of the attractive mugs.

It says copper mugs with an inner lining of another metal, such as nickel or stainless steel, are safe to use and are widely available.

Not all copper mugs, however, are poisonous.

“In poisonings from a long-term buildup of copper in the body, the outcome depends on how much damage there is to the body’s organs”, the NIH said.

The National Institutes of Health said that while sudden acute copper poisoning occurs rarely, long term exposure to copper may result in serious health problems such as liver failure and even death.