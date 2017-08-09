Carlos Vela Headed To LAFC

Vela becomes the first signing for the new MLS franchise, though it is unclear if he will go out on loan until the new season begins next spring.

Los Angeles FC is slowly getting ready to make their club MLS debut, joining the North American league this coming year as the newest expansion team.

Vela had been out of the Mexican national team picture for several years, and did not play in any qualifying matches during the 2014 World Cup cycle, sitting out the 2014 World Cup. The Banc of California Stadium is under construction, the team has hired a big-name coach in Bob Bradley, and had already signed two players to its inaugural roster before today.

LAFC has been close to signing a Mexican national team player before only to see the deal fall apart before the contract was final. LAFC had also been linked to talks with Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, but Mexico’s all-time scoring leader eventually landed in England with West Ham United.

Vela has played the last five seasons for Real Sociedad of Spain’s La Liga, with which he has bagged 65 goals in a little over 200 appearances. He also scored his most recent goal against the USA, in June’s World Cup qualifier in Mexico City. Since returning, though, Vela has been a key part of Mexico’s run in the 2017 Confederations Cup and 2015 Gold Cups.

Just two weeks ago Mexican global Jonathan dos Santos made the jump from La Liga to join brother Giovani dos Santos at the LA Galaxy.

A former Chivas youth product, Vela has spent his entire professional career in Europe since moving to Arsenal at 16 in 2005.