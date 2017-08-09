CBS to launch streaming service internationally, starting in Canada next year

As the name implies, the All Access service allows users to access Live TV and streaming episodes produced by CBS on Android smartphones and tablets, Android TV, Chromecast PlayStation 4 and Amazon’s Fire TV line.

CBS, which is the most watched U.S. network, has also begun commissioning original programming for the service, including The Good Wife spin-off The Good Fight, reality show Big Brother and Star Trek: Discovery.

CBS announced it plans to launch its All Access product outside the U.S. from early 2018; and a live streaming sports channel in the United States in late 2017. The firm also operates a separate OTT service for its cablenet Showtime, now also only available in the US. While there is no detail yet on the potential financial impact of the new All Access service – including on content, distribution model, upfront costs, or the impact on existing global licensing revenues – this should be an incremental profit stream for CBS long term. More markets on multiple continents will follow, according to a statement from Leslie Moonves, chairman and CEO of CBS Corporation.

CBS launched its All Access service to USA users in 2014 and expects to have eight million subscribers to the service by 2020.

CBS has not announced pricing details for Canadian subscribers, but the service costs US users $5.99 per month with commercials, or $9.99 without.

The worldwide expansion plans were revealed as part of the network’s earnings for the second quarter of 2017, during which it said it had beat expectations, partly as a result of the return of Showtime drama Twin Peaks. We regard the live streaming sports channel as a potentially interesting strategic move to position CBS for the 2022 National Football League auction, when online distribution may help its bid to retain the Thursday night package.