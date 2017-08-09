CBSE compartment result of Class 12 declared

In a notification earlier issued by CBSE, the Board had said that “The result of the examination is likely to be declared in the second week of August, 2017″. Check more details from this article.

For cbse.nic.in, click on the ‘Result’ tab and to check results on cbseresults.nic.in, click on ‘CBSE Class 12 Senior School Certificate (Compartment) Examination, 2017 results’ link. After the declaration of results, the CBSE has announced the compartment/betterment examination dates for needed students. Students those have appeared for the compartment exams are keen to check the results.

The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the Compartment examinations after 17th July onwards. Also, you can check the results through results.gov.in web page.

The CBSE provides students a maximum of 5 chance to clear the exam before a student is marked as Failed.

Cbseresults.nic.in – is the website to download CBSE 12 Result. Shortly, CBSE will announce the CBSE 10 class compartment result date.

The result for CBSE class 10 board exam was announced on June 3 after being delayed for a longer period of time. Also, the Compartment Results for Class X may expect on next week. The candidates who have failed to achieve good marks have appeared for the CBSE class 12 compartment exams. After accessing this URL, students have to enter their Roll No., Center Number and school number.