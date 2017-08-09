Cease threats to avoid termination – Trump’s Defense Secretary, Mattis warns North Korea

“The DPRK must choose to stop isolating itself and stand down its pursuit of nuclear weapons”, Mattis said, using the acronym for North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Defense Secretary James MattisJames Norman MattisTrump briefed on helicopter “mishap” that left 3 Marines missing Air Force purchases bankrupt Russian firm’s planes for Air Force One Dems to Mattis: Don’t comply with Trump’s “unconstitutional” transgender ban MORE warned North Korea in stark terms on Wednesday that it faces devastation if it does not end its pursuit of nuclear weapons.

North Korea vowed to retaliate against the U.S.as the resolution was pushed by Washington in response to the country’s two tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles last month.

Lest anyone think Trump was speaking without the counsel of his top military man, Mattis said Trump is well aware of the depth of the North Korean threat.

Mattis added that while the State Department was making diplomatic efforts, the United States and its allies have the most “precise, rehearsed and robust defensive and offensive capabilities on Earth”. However, he added the USA military and its allies “now possess the most precise, rehearsed and robust defensive and offensive capabilities on Earth”.

“The DPRK regime’s actions will continue to be grossly overmatched by ours and would lose any arms race or conflict it initiates”, said the United States defence secretary.

Trump’s unexpected remarks prompted North Korea to respond by saying it was considering plans for a missile strike on the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam.

On Tuesday, Trump warned North Korea not to make any more threats against the United States. “He has been very threatening beyond a normal state, and as I said, they will be met with the fire and fury and, frankly, power the likes of which this world has never seen before”.

The United States and South Korea remain technically still at war with North Korea after the 1950-53 Korean conflict ended with a truce, not a peace treaty. In a pair of tweets, the president said that his first order after taking office was to renovate and modernize the nuclear arsenal, and it is “now far stronger and more powerful than ever before“.

His comments come after the North Korean military threatened a missile strike near the US territory of Guam, in response to comments made by President Donald Trump and a Pentagon bomber operation in the region.

North Korea said Wednesday morning that it was considering plans to strike Guam with ballistic missiles. It cited US intelligence officials.

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that North Korea had obtained the capability of creating a nuclear warhead small enough to place on a missile. He warned any military actions by North Korea would be “overmatched” by US armed forces.